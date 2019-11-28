Director and actress Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers at the photo call of the film 'Charlie's Angels', in central London, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Actress Elizabeth Banks will be starring in and directing a horror movie titled ‘Invisible Woman’.

Banks is developing an original take based on the classic Universal title and is attached to star in and direct the feature project. She also will produce along with her husband Max Handelman via the duo’s Brownstone Productions, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The 1940 original was centred on a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment. Upon becoming invisible, she gets back against her mean boss but unwittingly falls into a caper involving gangsters.

‘The Invisible Woman’ was a screwball comedy and followed ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘The Invisible Man Returns’, which were more horror thrillers in line with now-classic horror titles.

Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned ‘The Girl on the Train’, has written the current draft of the script. Sources say the tone of the project is ‘Thelma & Louise’ meets ‘American Psycho’.