Actress and director Elizabeth Banks, Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year, is kissed by theatrical students Eli Russell, President at Hasty Pudding Theatricals and Scott Kall during a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., January 31, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actor and director Elizabeth Banks was honoured on Friday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theatre troupe with a parade and a celebratory roast.

The ‘Hunger Games’ star rolled through Harvard Square in the back of a black convertible as students dressed in drag and other elaborate costumes danced through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

At the roast, troupe members cracked jokes about last year’s reboot of ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ which Banks produced, wrote, directed and appeared in, as well as her roles in the popular ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchises.

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks, Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year kisses her pudding pot award following a ceremony in Cambridge Massachusetts, U.S., January 31, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Banks was then bestowed the award of the evening — a golden pudding pot — and caught a preview of the troupe’s latest show, ‘Mean Ghouls.’

“This has been a very unique experience,” Banks said after being handed her award onstage. “Thanks for this exceedingly fun retrospective of my career.”

She also threw some friendly barbs back at the troupe, which has made strides in recent years to better represent women in its productions.

Last year was the first in which the troupe, considered the US’ oldest collegiate theatrical organisation, allowed women in the cast. Organisers said this year’s performance also boasts a majority female cast, a female writer and female producers.

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks is honored as Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year with a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., January 31, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

“Hasty Pudding is one of those truly progressive institutions,” Banks said. “You know it was founded, and then a mere 175 years later let ladies into the party.”

Banks, who grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, said after the roast that the day had been a family affair, with her father, cousins and other family in Massachusetts coming out.

Her husband, in particular, enjoyed seeing her get roasted for a change after long being the target of her jokes, she said.

“It’s been a really lovely day,” Banks said.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate also reminisced about her first paid acting gig, which was as a reenactor on the true crime show ‘America’s Most Wanted.’ Banks said she played a victim hit by a car.

“Still one of the greatest things I’ve been a part of,” she joked.

And Banks said she’s excited about her most recent project, the upcoming FX miniseries ‘Mrs America,’ which is about efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution and stars Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, among others.

Actor and director Elizabeth Banks plays football against a dragon as she is roasted as the 2020 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Image Credit: AP

“It’s one of the finest casts I’ve ever been a part of,” she said. “My excitement level right now is getting to go to work with people I admire.”

Hasty Pudding says it picked Banks because she’s a role model for women in Hollywood as a director, producer and writer. The 45-year-old has also received three Emmy nominations for roles on the television shows ‘Modern Family’ and ‘30 Rock.’

The troupe has bestowed the Woman of the Year award since 1951. Previous winners include Ella Fitzgerald, Meryl Streep and Halle Berry.