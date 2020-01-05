Actor will star as the lead in the movie ‘Black Adam’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson will have his first brush with the superhero genre this year when he appears as the titular supervillain in the film ‘Black Adam’.

Johnson, aka The Rock, has started training for the superhero movie.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of snaps from his preparation.

“So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as Black Adam. This one’s in my blood ... The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change ... Shooting begins this summer,” he wrote alongside an animated image of his character levitating to some ominous music.

Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Shazam. He is imagined as a complex anti-hero with a rich history of his own. Although Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero.