Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Actor Dwayne Johnson has cleared the air about his possible return to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, after Vin Diesel earlier asked him to come back to it.

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson told CNN in an interview, shutting down any rumours that he’d reprise his role as Luke Hobbs.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson added.

Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Fate of the Furious’ at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

In November, Diesel took to Instagram to invite Johnson back to the hit action movie franchise as it comes to an end.

“The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10,’” Diesel wrote. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [late star Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love … but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 9'. Image Credit: Supplied

Former wrestler Johnson says he didn’t appreciate Diesel’s emotional appeal.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson told CNN. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson first played Agent Hobbs in 2011’s ‘Fast Five’. He later teamed up with Jason Statham for the spin-off movie ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ in 2019.