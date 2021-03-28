Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is seen in this handout photo released by the Kensington Palace in Britain. Image Credit: MATT PORTEOUS VIA REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate has announced photos that featured in her exhibition on life in lockdown will now be turning into a coffee table book.

Kate has announced ‘Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020’ will feature images that captured life of people in Britain as it faced the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal,” Kate wrote in the book’s foreword, which was also released by the Duke and Duchess’ official Twitter account.

The front cover of the new book "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020", announced by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and the National Portrait Gallery, is seen in this handout picture released by the Kensington Palace in Britain. The National Portrait Gallery/Handout via Reuters THIS PICTURE IS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2021, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CHARGE SHOULD BE MADE FOR THE SUPPLY, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION OF THE PHOTOGRAPH. THE PHOTOGRAPH MUST NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM AND MUST INCLUDE ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH WHEN PUBLISHED. Image Credit: VIA REUTERS

“Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic,” she continued. “I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period.”

The book will be available online from May 7. Proceeds from the sales will be split between mental health charity Mind, as well as the National Portrait Gallery.

Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge and the gallery last May, Hold Still invited people of all ages, from across the UK to submit a photographic portrait which they had taken during lockdown. The project aimed to capture and document the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as they dealt with the coronavirus outbreak.

The back cover of the new book "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020", announced by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and the National Portrait Gallery, is seen in this handout picture released by the Kensington Palace in Britain. The National Portrait Gallery/Handout via Reuters THIS PICTURE IS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2021, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CHARGE SHOULD BE MADE FOR THE SUPPLY, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION OF THE PHOTOGRAPH. THE PHOTOGRAPH MUST NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM AND MUST INCLUDE ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH WHEN PUBLISHED. Image Credit: VIA REUTERS