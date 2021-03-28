The Duchess of Cambridge Kate has announced photos that featured in her exhibition on life in lockdown will now be turning into a coffee table book.
Kate has announced ‘Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020’ will feature images that captured life of people in Britain as it faced the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal,” Kate wrote in the book’s foreword, which was also released by the Duke and Duchess’ official Twitter account.
“Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic,” she continued. “I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period.”
The book will be available online from May 7. Proceeds from the sales will be split between mental health charity Mind, as well as the National Portrait Gallery.
Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge and the gallery last May, Hold Still invited people of all ages, from across the UK to submit a photographic portrait which they had taken during lockdown. The project aimed to capture and document the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as they dealt with the coronavirus outbreak.
“The public response to Hold Still, which was spearheaded by our Patron, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, has been phenomenal. The photographs submitted have helped to create a unifying and cathartic portrait of life in lockdown. We are honoured to have been able to share a selection of these photographs with the nation, first through the online and community exhibition and now through this new publication,” Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of The National Portrait Gallery, said in a statement.