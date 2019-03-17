Kyle Massey. Image Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Former ‘That’s So Raven’ star Kyle Massey is being sued for reportedly sending explicit photographs, texts and videos to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents filed earlier this week.

The complaint is for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor, reports Variety.

The girl, who was not named due to her age, says she met Massey, now 27, when she was four years old. Because she was interested in a career in entertainment, the pair kept in touch and Massey became close with her family.

Massey even indicated the girl should leave Seattle and join him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

The girl and her mother say Massey “held himself out as a father figure” to her, and their contact increased in November 2018 when the girl indicated she was interested in a role on a rebooted version of the ‘Raven’ spinoff, ‘Cory in the House’.

About a month later, Massey reportedly requested to be the girl’s friend on Snapchat, and shortly after sent her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images and videos.”