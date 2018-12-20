An online petition urging Disney to drop its trademark on the Swahili phrase attracted more than 57,000 signatures as of December 19 amid anticipation for the company’s upcoming live-action remake of ‘The Lion King.’ (Yes, the one starring Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Beyonce Knowles-Carter.) The petition states that the phrase has long been used by Swahili speakers in many African countries — Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and more — so Disney “can’t be allowed to trademark something that it didn’t invent.”