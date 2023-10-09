Celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese is pleased with the influence he has had on other filmmakers.

“I’ve always considered myself a teacher more than a filmmaker. I’ve felt a sense of pride that I’ve influenced a couple of people not necessarily with my work, but by recommending films.”

“And then from their films, I get inspired. It opens up a whole new world,” he said during a Q+A session at the London Film Festival hosted by Edgar Wright.

The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ filmmaker also spoke of how he struggled to be accepted in the industry even when he tried “to be a Hollywood guy.”

He said: “They asked me to leave around 1978/79. And not just because of the filmmaking. We were younger, and I was going through teenage rebellion at the age of 27,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ director insisted he doesn’t want to be seen as the “last line of defence” for cinema in the digital age and encouraged the industry to embrace the “extraordinary time” we live in due to technological advancements.

He said: “I didn’t want to be the last line of defence. I don’t know where cinema is gonna go. Why does it have to be the same as it was in the last 90-100 years? It doesn’t. Do we prefer what’s been happening for the last 90 years? I do but I’m old. Younger people are gonna see the world in a different way...”