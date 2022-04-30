Jon Watts, who has helmed all three of Marvel Studios’ ‘Spider-Man’ movies with Tom Holland and Zendaya, is stepping down as the director of the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot as he wants a break from superhero films.
The director said in a statement accessed by Variety: “Making three ‘Spider-Man’ films was an incredible and life changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for ‘Fantastic Four’ brought to life.”
Watts last helmed the $1.9 billion dollar-grossing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which released in December 2021.
In a separate statement, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said collaborating with Watts on the ‘Spider-Man’ movies “has been a true pleasure.”
Feige first announced that Watts would direct a ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot for Marvel Studios in December 2020 during the Disney Investor Day presentation. But the studio has yet to announce any release date information about the film, let alone who is writing it.
Variety quoted Feige continuing his statement, “We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.”
Watts’ plate certainly isn’t empty. He’s set to write and direct a film reuniting George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rival fixers that Apple Studios won in a high stakes auction last fall. And he’s producing a new film in the ‘Final Destination’ horror franchise for New Line Cinema and HBO Max.