Had enough of 2020? You’re not the only one. Netflix has dropped the star-studded trailer for ‘Death to 2020’, a dark comedy from the creators of ‘Black Mirror’.
“This is the definitive story of the most historic year in history,” says
Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Leslie Jones, John Keery and more star in this mockumentary, created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.
Jackson stars as a reporter, while Grant plays a greying historian. Meanwhile, Kudrow is a conservative spokesperson and Jones is a behavioural psychologist.
‘Stranger Thing’s Keery is a gig economy millennial, while Nanjiani is a tech CEO.
Laurence Fishburne narrates the project.
“It’s part record of the year, part spoof documentary and part character comedy,” said Brooker to The Guardian.
Written over four months and shot over 10 days in London and Los Angeles, the film is set to release on December 27. Grant was the first to leak news of the project in November.
Booker, best known for bringing the world the twisted futuristic anthology ‘Black Mirror’, about the deprived and dangerous depths that technology could lead humanity into, says he has been unusually optimistic this year, despite the name of his latest project.
“Partly because I’ve always been a pessimist and feared the worst. Suddenly, I don’t have to worry about the worst happening, because it’s happening,” said Brooker.