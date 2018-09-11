Actor David Henrie, who starred alongside Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place, was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

It was confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9.05am on Monday at Terminal 2 after TSA officers went through his baggage and found the firearm. He was booked into LAPD Pacific Division Jail and has since been released with a court date.

Following the incident, Henrie apologised in a statement on Twitter, saying that he “unintentionally” brought his gun, which he legally owns and is registered to his name.

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” he wrote.

He added: “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

Henrie starred as Gomez’s brother on the Disney Channel show, which ended in 2012. He has also appeared on numerous television shows such as House, How I Met Your Mother and Arrested Development. He is set to direct a movie called This Is the Year that he also co-wrote, and filming is expected to begin this week.