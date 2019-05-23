James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks. Star Daniel Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica.
The news comes Wednesday in a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account. The statement says that production will continue during the 51-year-old actor’s two-week post-surgery rehabilitation and that the film will stay on track to hit its April 2020 release date.
This is Craig’s fifth outing as 007.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 24, 2019 actor Daniel Craig attends the "Bond 25" Film Launch at Ian Fleming's Home "GoldenEye", on April 25, 2019 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. British actor Daniel Craig will undergo "minor ankle surgery" after an injury on the set of the latest James Bond film, but his operation and recovery will not affect the film's expected release next year, producers said May 22, 2019. Craig -- who will play the legendary British super spy for the fifth time in the as-yet untitled film -- sustained the injury "during filming in Jamaica," a statement on the official James Bond Twitter account said.
