(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 24, 2019 actor Daniel Craig attends the "Bond 25" Film Launch at Ian Fleming's Home "GoldenEye", on April 25, 2019 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. British actor Daniel Craig will undergo "minor ankle surgery" after an injury on the set of the latest James Bond film, but his operation and recovery will not affect the film's expected release next year, producers said May 22, 2019. Craig -- who will play the legendary British super spy for the fifth time in the as-yet untitled film -- sustained the injury "during filming in Jamaica," a statement on the official James Bond Twitter account said. / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Roy ROCHLIN Image Credit: AFP