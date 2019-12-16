Actor is the first ever James Bond to have grey hair

Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be seen with grey hair in the upcoming film ‘No Time to Die’.

In the film’s trailer, Craig, who has played the spy in the last four movies, sports his grey locks but also appears to have hints of several other hair colours, reports The Mirror.

Also, Craig is the first ever James Bond to have grey hair. He will also be seen with at least eight different looks in the films.