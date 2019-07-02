Hollywood star Daniel Craig has returned to the sets of ‘Bond 25’ and resumed shooting for the film after undergoing a surgery for an injury to his ankle ligaments.

Craig underwent surgery after falling during filming in Jamaica in May. He underwent a minor ankle surgery. The film continued production during Craig’s two-week rehabilitation, and is set for an April 2020 release.

Now, Craig is also back in action and has resumed shooting. The update was shared on Sunday on the official James Bond Twitter account.

“Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the ‘Bond 25’ crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Craig filmed a scene with a classic Aston Martin V8, first seen in a Bond film in ‘The Living Daylights’,” the post read.

A video from the shot was also posted on the account, which shows Craig driving the car and stepping out of it for a scene.

‘Bond 25’ is the 25th instalment of the franchise. It also stars Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.