Marvel fans have something to cheer about regarding the ‘Black Panther’ sequel with news reports stating that Danai Gurira will reprise her role as Okoye, general of the fierce warriors Dora Milaje, while also starring in an origin spin-off series for Disney+.
Reported first by The Hollywood Reporter, the Ryan Coogler will be spearheading the sequel to the Marvel tentpole, along with developing the series for the streaming platform.
Details are still under wraps for both projects but fans are keen to know how ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will continue the superhero saga on the big screen following the death of its lead star Chadwick Boseman who died from colon cancer last year, aged 43.
It is also unclear whether Gurira will headline the TV series, but it is highly likely considering the streaming platform has given a home to several other Marvel characters including Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision through ‘WandaVision’, along with the Falcon/Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier/ Bucky Barnes in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Next up will be ‘Loki’, starring Tom Hiddleston who will reprise his MCU role for the small screen.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ also saw ‘Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba make a brief appearance, reprising her role as Ayo, one of the key members of the all-women warrior clan comprising the Dora Milaje.