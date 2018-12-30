Legendary actress Dame June Whitfield has died at the age of 93.
Her death was confirmed by Whitfield’s agent, who said the actress died on Friday night.
Whitfield’s career spanned six decades. She rose to fame with her comic roles in sitcoms such as ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ and ‘Terry and June’.
She also made a cameo in a London-based episode of the sitcom ‘Friends’.
Whitfield frequently featured in British post-war comedy shows. She often played the female stooge to some of Britain’s most famous entertainers, and called herself “a comic’s tart”.