Actor says: 'It's been a rough few weeks'

Emmy-winning actor Tony Shalhoub has revealed that he and his wife contracted COVID-19 last month in New York.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star opened up about his diagnosis in a video for Peacock Presents At-Home Variety Show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 66-year-old actor is married to Brooke Adams, 71.

"It was a pretty rough few weeks," he said, adding: "But we realise that so many other people have and have had it a lot worse."

Shalhoub did the video from the living room of his highrise apartment in the city. He was seen sitting on a sofa while stroking his pet dog.

"Stay safe and stay sane," he said, after which he got up and went to his balcony to applause and salute the frontline workers.