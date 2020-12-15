Sharon Osbourne, ‘The Talk’ host and wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, on December 15 said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” Sharon wrote on Twitter. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”
In an earlier interview with GQ, Ozzy had said contracting COVID-19 would be dangerous for him due to a chronic pulmonary illness.
“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m [expletive],” said the Black Sabbath vocalist, who in January 2020 revealed that he had Parkinson’s disease.
Sharon’s COVID-19 revelation comes days after fellow ‘The Talk’ host Carrie Ann Inaba said she had contracted the novel coronavirus and would not be taping for the popular talk show.
“I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” Inaba posted on Instagram at the time. “I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me.”