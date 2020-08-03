Actress Nicole Kidman is elated after finally getting to meet her mother in Australia after being separated for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of the happy moment with mum Janelle Ann Kidman, 80.
“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months,” the actress wrote, adding: “I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma.”
Kidman recently returned to Australia to work on her new series, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’. The 53-year-old star, her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, spent the two-week quarantine at home in Australia’s Southern Highlands.
At the time, Australians were angered by Kidman and her family being allowed to skip the mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival in the country and instead spend the two weeks in the comfort of their home.
Many felt it was unfair to let celebrities flout the rules while regular people are required to comply.
Singer Dannii Minogue — the sister of Kylie — was also among a number of stars who were allowed to home quarantine after flying into the country.
— With input from IANS