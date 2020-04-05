Jesse Eisenberg’s new film, ‘Resistance’, will premiere across digital platforms in lieu of a theatrical release.
The biographical drama will launch on April 13 on iTunes, Google Play, the OSN Store and local platforms including Du, Etisalat E-Vision, Ooredoo, Vodafone and Omantel.
‘Resistance’ follows the story of aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel who joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from Nazis before becoming a world-famous mime.
Front Row Entertainment announced plans to release more digital titles going forward, due to cinema closures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Founder and CEO Gianluca Chakra said they have witnessed an almost 300 per cent jump in VOD viewership over “these past weeks”.
“Covid-19 has quarantined MENA moviegoers and, given these uncertain times, it’s useless to stall on releases and deprive moviegoers from fresh premium content. The world hasn’t stopped,” said Chakra.
Front Row’s upcoming video-on-demand titles, which had been set for theatrical releases, include ‘Endings, Beginnings’ starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan; ‘The Truth’ with Ethan Hawke, Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche, ‘Misbehaviour’ with Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley and Greg Kinnear; ‘Military Wives’ featuring Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, as well as the Sundance Film Festival 2020 sensation ‘The Assistant’, starring ‘Ozark’s’ Julia Garner.