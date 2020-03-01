Courtney Cox Image Credit:

American actor Courteney Cox has been tapped as the lead in Starz’s horror-comedy pilot ‘Shining Vale.’

The pilot reunites her with creator Jeff Astrof, who worked on ‘Friends’ in its early seasons.

“As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to top-line ‘Shining Vale’. Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Courteney will star as Patricia ‘Pat’ Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened. No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.