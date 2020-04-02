J.K. Rowling Image Credit: Reuters

Family stressed about the coronavirus crisis? Harry Potter is here to save the day.

Wizarding World mastermind JK Rowling has unveiled a new website, Harry Potter at Home, in an effort to provide a mystical escape from current events in the muggle world.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” the author tweeted, saying she was delighted to launch Harry Potter at Home.

“We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!,” the site writes on its welcome page.

Harry Potter Image Credit: Reuters

In cooperation with publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic, the digital hub houses a free collection of “child-friendly activities, videos, puzzles, illustrations, quizzes, creative ideas, articles and much more, that will help you bring the magic of the wizarding world into your home at this difficult time,” according to the Wizarding World team.

Additionally, Rowling has partnered with the OverDrive online library system, allowing members complimentary access to an e-book version of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in more than 20 languages through the end of April.

Plus, fans can now listen to the first book in the fantasy series on Audible for free in six different languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese) as part of the Harry Potter at Home project.