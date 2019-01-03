Presley Gerber, the son of model Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, was reportedly arrested for DUI.
According to arrest documents obtained by Fox News, the 19-year-old was pulled over by Beverly Hills police on Sunday just before 4am when he was caught speeding in his Tesla.
As per TMZ, Presley reportedly smelled of alcohol and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.
Presley was booked into the Beverly Hills Police Department at 5.30am, the documents stated. He was released without bail just after noon.
The arrest marks Presley’s first brush with the law, and the successful model, who has done campaigns for Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, among other brands, will have his license suspended for at least one year if he is convicted.
His lawyer, Scott Spindel, told the outlet his client “takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations”.