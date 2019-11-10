Christian Bale and Matt Damon in 'Ford v Ferrari'. Image Credit: AP

Actor Christian Bale has gone through weight transformation quite a few times for movie roles, but the star of ‘The Dark Knight’ says he is done with such constant fluctuations.

“I keep saying I’m done with it,” Bale, 45, said in an interview with CBS. “I really think I’m done with it, yeah!”

The ‘Vice’ actor sat down for an interview to promote his latest film, ‘Ford v Ferrari’, in which he slimmed down and lost 31kg to play race car driver Ken Miles. Even though Bale seems to be over the ups and downs of his weight transformations, his co-star Matt Damon was impressed watching it happen.

“I had a great time watching him,” Damon. “He’s got [an] incredible monk-like discipline, like, when he went from Dick Cheney to this guy.”