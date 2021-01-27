Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to weild his hammer and put on his cape as he begins filming for his latest Thor outing in Australia.
The actor and director Taika Waititi were blessed by Indigineous Australians on the occasion with a ‘Welcome to Country’ celebration on Australia Day (January 26).
“A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to the Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui,” Hemsworth captioned his Instagram post, sharing images from the ceremony.
“Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families, and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together. #changethedate @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder,” he added.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set to release in May 2022 as of now. Hemsworth will star with a script from Waititi, alongside Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.
Batman star Christian Bale will join the MCU for the film as the villain Gorr the God Butcher.
A host of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stars will also appear in the film including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Vin Diesel.