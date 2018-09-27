Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.

Live Nation says the performer’s This Is America Tour will resume on December 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honoured at the new dates.

Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.

The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music Arts Experience in New Orleans on October 27.

The Grammy winner’s hits include Redbone and This Is America.