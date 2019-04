Text messages show Chicago prosecutor said this about the actor to her top deputy

Jussie Smollett Image Credit: AFP

Chicago: Text messages show the Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett told her top deputy that Smollett was a "washed up celeb" who was overcharged.

The office of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx released thousands of documents from the investigation late Tuesday in response to media requests.

Smollett was initially charged with 16 counts alleging he lied to police when reporting he'd been the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January. Police insist he staged the attack.

Foxx said in February that she was recusing herself. But she weighed in on March 8, sending a text to her first assistant that said: "Pedophile with 4 victims, 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16."

Prosecutors dropped all charges later that month with little explanation.