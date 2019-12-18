NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Charlize Theron attends "Bombshell" New York screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Actress Charlize Theron has opened up about her late father and shared what happened at their home in June 1991 when she was just 15 years old.

“My father was a very sick man. My father was an alcoholic all my life. I only knew him one way, and that was as an alcoholic,” Theron told NPR when asked about the self-defence incident.

She added: “And the day-to-day unpredictability of living with an addict is the thing that you sit with and have kind of embedded in your body for the rest of your life, more than just this one event of what happened one night.”

Talking about what took place that night, Theron said: “My father was so drunk that he shouldn’t have been able to walk when he came into the house with a gun. My mom and I were in my bedroom leaning against the door, because he was trying to push through the door.”

“So both of us were leaning against the door from the inside to have him not be able to push through. He took a step back and just shot through the door three times,” the Oscar winner said.

Theron added: “None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle. But in self-defence, she ended the threat.”

The ‘Tully’ actress said she is not ashamed to talk about “this kind of violence that happens within the family.”