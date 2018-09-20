Actress Cate Blanchett says she had a disgusting yet fabulous experience while shooting for gothic fantasy-based thriller The House with a Clock In Its Walls.

Actor Jack Black, who plays a magician in the film, had several pumpkins spewed on his face for an important sequence in the film. Director Eli Roth felt that having pumpkins in a sequence would help create the spooky ambience.

“Watching Jack take a face full of pumpkin was one of the highlights of my career. I have never been so happy,” Roth said in a statement.

To this, Blanchett added: “Probably one of the more disgusting yet fabulous experiences I have had as an actor was the spewing of the pumpkin.”

Based on the children’s classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film is written by Eric Kripke.

The film tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Also starring Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic, the film is produced by Mythology Entertainment’s Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt as well as Kripke.