The process of delivering a child was much more painful for rapper Cardi B than she ever imagined.

“It was totally harder,” the 26-year-old said on Jimmy Kimmel Live about welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

Cardi said an entourage including her sister, publicist, husband Offset, parents and mother-in-law all crowded into the delivery room when the time came.

The delivery process may have been harder than she expected, but Cardi is embracing motherhood now.

“Yes, I am enjoying it. It’s the best. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you,’” the rapper said.

She, however, does not enjoy shielding her child from fame.

“There’s certain things that I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby. And I can’t because I don’t know who’s next to me and who has certain intentions. I don’t wanna show my baby out to the public right now. I just want to protect her. I’m not mentally ready. So paparazzi be everywhere,” she said.

Cardi, who hopes to expand her brood further, sees a lot of herself in her baby. Calling Kulture “demanding,” Cardi explained: “She’s very feisty. My husband used to tell me, ‘Stop screaming and stop catching an attitude when you pregnant because you’re gonna pass that to the baby.’ And it’s like, I did.”