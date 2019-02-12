Rapper Cardi B has quit Instagram following the backlash she received after she won a Grammy Award for her album ‘Invasion of Privacy’.
Before deleting the account, the ‘I Do’ rapper posted a video in which she slammed people for criticising her win, reports Variety.
“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that,” said Cardi B.
“However, I been taking a lot of [expletive] today, I’m seeing a lot of [expletive] today and I saw a lot of [expletive] last night. And I’m sick of this. I worked hard for my [expletive] album.”
Cardi B defended her work saying she recorded the album while pregnant.
“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’, everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed’. Now this year’s a [expletive] problem? My album went two-time platinum. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well.
“I [expletive] worked my [behind] off, locked myself in the studio for three months... then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. While everybody was harassing me like, ‘You’re not gonna do it, we know you pregnant, your career’s over…’”