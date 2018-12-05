FILE- In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Maxim Super Bowl Party at the Maxim Dome in Minneapolis. Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed." Image Credit: Omar Vega/Invision/AP

Cardi B is no longer feeling the love after little more than a year of marriage to fellow rapper Offset.

She posted a video on Instagram saying that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time”. The 26-year-old says: “I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

Cardi B says “it might take time to get a divorce.”

Offset responded “Y’all won.”

The couple got married in September 2017 and welcomed a baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus in July.

Cardi B says she and her baby’s father are really good friends and business partners.

An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives.

Cardi B is scheduled to appear in court Friday over allegations stemming from an altercation at a New York City bar. 