The ‘Riverdale’ actress said she was roofied when she was in college

‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes has revealed that she was sexually assaulted while she was in college.

In an interview to the Women’s Health magazine, Mendes opened about a dark experience which she faced during her freshman year at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, reports people.com.

“I had a very, very bad experience. I was roofied by someone who sexually assaulted me,” she said.

Without revealing much details about the incident, Camila said that she got a tattoo above her rib cage in cursive lettering that reads, “to build a home”. It “reminds her to strengthen both her sense of self and the environment around her”.

Mendesalso spoke about the problems she faced due to her parent’s divorce.