Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is going to be the latest celebrity to be shown on one of the biggest platforms in the world — the facade of the Burj Khalifa.
The ‘Fight Club’ star will light up the iconic building in Downtown Dubai on September 29 at 8.40pm as part of his partnership with an Italian coffee machine company. The splashy launch will be the Oscar-winning actor’s Middle East debut as the De’Longhi global brand ambassador.
According to a statement, the visual gives a sneak peek into a day in the life of Pitt.
Pitt isn’t the only Hollywood star in the coffee game; actor George Clooney has been associated with the Nespresso brand for many years.
Other prominent faces to have graced the Burj Khalifa’s facade include the cast of Tamil Netflix anthology ‘Navarasa’, ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor Kichcha Sudeepa and BTS singer V.