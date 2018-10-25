Singer Britney Spears, who made her musical debut with the song ...Baby One More Time, became emotional on completing two decades in the industry.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s hard to put into words what today means to me 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!

“So much has happened since then... but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day one. Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me! Love you all!”

Released on October 23, 1998, ...Baby One More Time became a huge hit and till date has sold more than 10 million copies.