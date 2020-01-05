In this handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace and taken Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George pose for a photo to mark the start of the new decade in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, London. This is only the second time such a portrait of the monarch and the next three in line to the throne has been released, the first was in April 2016 to celebrate Her Majesty's 90th birthday. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP) Image Credit: AP