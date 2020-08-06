No break-up is complete without some drama spilling onto social media, and this goes for former couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green too.
Fox, 34, recently posted about new boyfriend, 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly, in a right-from-the-pool black and white Instagram post.
Her caption read: “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.”
Green clapped back with his own Instagram post that took a cheeky jibe at his ex-wife’s wording.
The actor posted an almost identical caption on his Instagram account, but with pictures of the former couple’s three sons — Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 — as well as an image of his son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.
“Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours,” the actor wrote.
Green, 47, announced in May that he and Fox had separated after 10 years of marriage.
The actor had said during an episode of his podcast ‘With Brian Austin Green’ that they simply grew distant at the end of last year while Fox was away shooting a film.