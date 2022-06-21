Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper revealed that he was mocked by a famous director for having seven Oscar nominations for ‘A Star is Born’.
In a recent podcast, Cooper said the incident occured at a party he attended during the awards season while he was promoting his film. A famous director, who was also present at the party, reportedly mocked ‘The Hangover’ star while he was chatting with a friend and actress who had three Oscar nominations of her own.
The director reportedly turned to Cooper and said: “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she’s only got three?”
Recalling the incident on the podcast, Cooper admitted that at that point he felt like asking the director: “Bro, why are you such an [expletive]? I would never... forget that.”
However, as per Variety, Cooper has faced such condescending remarks earlier as well. The actor said that one time a female star mocked him for nabbing his first Oscar nomination for the film, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ starring Jennifer Lawrence.
“I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,” he recalled. Later when Cooper passed the woman while going to the bathroom, she again mouthed the words ‘The nom’ in an attempt to mock him.
Cooper admitted thinking, “What is this town? Can you imagine saying that to somebody?”
The actor’s musical drama, ‘A Star Is Born’, also featuring singer Lady Gaga, increased his haul of Oscar nominations from four to seven.
Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actor is expected to nab more Oscar nominations with his next direction in the Netflix film, ‘Maestro’, based upon the legendary Broadway composer, Leonard Bernstein. Cooper would star as Bernstein opposite actor Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre.
Talking about ‘Maestro’, Cooper disclosed that the movie is “about marriage, a movie about family. That’s it.”.
‘Maestro’ has created quite a buzz after Netflix dropped the first look images of the actor, in a never-before-seen avatar. The film is expected to release next year.