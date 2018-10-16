British actor Nicholas Maude, who will play Bill in a one-off Mamma Mia! production in the UAE this month, was previously in Abu Dhabi to film the Brad Pitt movie War Machine.

The satirical comedy, which released on Netflix last year, filmed for 22 days in Abu Dhabi in 2015.

Maude, who played a British officer, described Pitt as ‘down to earth’ and said that Pitt’s then-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, was also in town. (The pair divorced in 2016.)

“Wow, that was fun. I filmed off 15th Street near Sultan Bin Zayed the First,” recalled Maude.

“Probably the only thing people will care about is that Brad Pitt was wonderful. Down to earth, charming, if not a little too handsome. Angelina Jolie did pop onto the set one day and wave at me. I was a little surprised and then realised Brad was standing behind me. I’m rather relieved I didn’t wave back,” he said.

On October 19, Maude will play Bill, Sophie’s potential father, in the jukebox musical Mamma Mia!, as part of a three-day event titled Yas Movies in the Park.