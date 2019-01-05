Last year, the PGA nominated 11 titles and only four ultimately missed out on best picture nominations: ‘The Big Sick,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Molly’s Game’ and ‘Wonder Woman.’ The motion picture academy in turn nominated ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Phantom Thread,’ which were both overlooked by the PGA. Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy ‘The Shape of Water’ went on to win both the PGA’s film prize and the Oscar.