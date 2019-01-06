Indeed, the remainder of the research showed little change for other ethnicity groups or for women. Surveying the 1,200 top-grossing films from 2007-18, researchers found that just over 4 per cent had female directors, which meant that they were outnumbered by their male counterparts by a ratio of 22-1. And Asians represented just 3.6 per cent of last year’s top 100 grossing directors, a number that changed little over 12 years.