‘Bad Guy’ singer Billie Eilish has explained why she’s not as active on social media as before.
“Look, I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me,” she said in an interview with British GQ.
“I don’t watch people’s [Instagram] Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don’t post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip,” she added.
Eilish also shared how love and hatred go on and off for celebrities.
“The thing I realised recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved. There are a million people who don’t like Beyonce — and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna,” she added.
Eilish, however, has been active on social media recently to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest the killing of George Floyd.