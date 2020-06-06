Singer explains why she’s not as active on social media as before

‘Bad Guy’ singer Billie Eilish has explained why she’s not as active on social media as before.

“Look, I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me,” she said in an interview with British GQ.

“I don’t watch people’s [Instagram] Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don’t post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip,” she added.

Eilish also shared how love and hatred go on and off for celebrities.

“The thing I realised recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved. There are a million people who don’t like Beyonce — and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna,” she added.