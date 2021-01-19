It appears another Hollywood romance has bitten the dust with news reports claiming Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after 10 months together.
The couple, who were first linked while filing ‘Deep Water’ in 2020, have decided to go their separate ways, a source told People magazine.
“Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles. This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself,” the source stated.
“He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”
Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, were romantically linked in March 2020, when they were spotted together on a trip to Cuba, followed by a holiday in Costa Rica. The couple were also spotted spending time together during the pandemic.
Affleck has three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.