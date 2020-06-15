US singer Barbra Streisand has given George Floyd’s daughter a gift that might last a lifetime — stocks in entertainment conglomerate Disney.
“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” Gianna Floyd, 6, posted on Instagram.
The multi-platinum artist also included two of her albums in the package.
Variety reported that shares of Disney stock currently go for roughly $115 (Dh422.36). There was no indication of how much shares Streisand gave Gianna.
Gianna’s father’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis has triggered worldwide protests against anti-black racism and police brutality.
In the wake of the tragedy, there have been initiatives to make sure Gianna is taken care of as she grows up under these trying circumstances.
Earlier, rapper Kanye West set up a college fund for Gianna, apart from donating to a number of causes. A Go Fund Me page was also started for Gianna and has raised more than $2 million.