Actor Jodie Comer poses with the "Best Leading Actress" award for "Help" at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain

Actors Jodie Comer, Sean Bean and Matthew Macfadyen were among the winners at the British Academy Television Awards in London.

Bean won the leading actor prize for prison drama ‘Time’, which also scooped the award for mini-series. Comer, who rose to fame playing an assassin in ‘Killing Eve’, won leading actress for ‘Help’, a drama set in a care home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Riley, Marcus Luther and Mica Ven pose with the "Best Reality and Constructed Factual" award for "Gogglebox" at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022.

Her co-star Cathy Tyson won supporting actress while supporting actor went to Macfadyen for ‘Succession’, a show about power struggles within a US family media empire.

Actor Nicola Coughlan arrives at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022.

Coming-of-age story ‘In My Skin’ won the drama series category, while US mini-series ‘The Underground Railroad’, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a Black slave’s quest for freedom, won in the international category.

Actor Sophie Willan poses with the "Best Female in Comedy" award for "Alma's Not Normal" at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022.

Female performance in a comedy programme went to Sophie Willan for ‘Alma’s Not Normal’ while Jamie Demetriou won male performance in the same category for ‘Stath Lets Flats’.

Veteran comedian and actor Billy Connolly was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade given by the academy.

Big Zuu poses with the "Best Features" and "Best Entertainment Performance" awards for "Big Zuu's Big Eats" at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022.

Rapper Big Zuu won two awards — entertainment performance and features for his show ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’.

The night was hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade.

Director Steve McQueen poses with the "Best Factual Series" award for "Uprising" at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022.

Among the biggest surprises was ‘It’s A Sin,’ the Russell T. Davies acclaimed series about the AIDS epidemic. It entered the evening with six nominations, including five in the performance category, but went empty-handed.

‘Sex Education’ also failed, missing out on both nominations, and neither did ‘We Are Lady Parts’ live upto the expectations.

See top winners below.

Leading Actress

Jodie Comer, Help

Leading Actor

Sean Bean, Time

Drama Series

In My Skin

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan 

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Soap & Continuing Drama

Coronation Street

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Factual Series

Uprising

Mini-Series

Time

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Supporting Actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Scripted Comedy

Motherland

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Live Event

The Earthshot Prize 2021

International

The Underground Railroad

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help