Actors Jodie Comer, Sean Bean and Matthew Macfadyen were among the winners at the British Academy Television Awards in London.
Bean won the leading actor prize for prison drama ‘Time’, which also scooped the award for mini-series. Comer, who rose to fame playing an assassin in ‘Killing Eve’, won leading actress for ‘Help’, a drama set in a care home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her co-star Cathy Tyson won supporting actress while supporting actor went to Macfadyen for ‘Succession’, a show about power struggles within a US family media empire.
Coming-of-age story ‘In My Skin’ won the drama series category, while US mini-series ‘The Underground Railroad’, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a Black slave’s quest for freedom, won in the international category.
Female performance in a comedy programme went to Sophie Willan for ‘Alma’s Not Normal’ while Jamie Demetriou won male performance in the same category for ‘Stath Lets Flats’.
Veteran comedian and actor Billy Connolly was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade given by the academy.
Rapper Big Zuu won two awards — entertainment performance and features for his show ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’.
The night was hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade.
Among the biggest surprises was ‘It’s A Sin,’ the Russell T. Davies acclaimed series about the AIDS epidemic. It entered the evening with six nominations, including five in the performance category, but went empty-handed.
‘Sex Education’ also failed, missing out on both nominations, and neither did ‘We Are Lady Parts’ live upto the expectations.
See top winners below.
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer, Help
Leading Actor
Sean Bean, Time
Drama Series
In My Skin
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’
Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Factual Series
Uprising
Mini-Series
Time
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox
Supporting Actor
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Scripted Comedy
Motherland
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Live Event
The Earthshot Prize 2021
International
The Underground Railroad
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help