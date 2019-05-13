The Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $63.1 million from its third weekend in the US

Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Image Credit: AP

‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’ gave ‘Avengers: Endgame’ a run for its money this weekend at the box office, but the superheroes managed to hold onto the throne once again.

The Walt Disney Co said Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $63.1 million (Dh231.71 million) from its third weekend in North American theatres, bringing its domestic grosses to $723.5 million, surpassing the totals for “Black Panther” and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Internationally, it added $102.3 million, bringing its global total to just shy of $2.5 billion where it remains the second biggest worldwide release of all time behind ‘Avatar’ ($2.8 billion.)

But three weeks into ‘Avengers’ dominance, the market finally had some room for another film to make a substantial impact. Warner Bros managed to draw a significant audience to its live-action “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” which opened on 4,202 screens and earned an estimated $58 million from ticket sales.

“What a terrific result,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros head of domestic distribution. “It’s so much fun to watch ‘Detective Pikachu’ have this kind of opening.”

And there’s no bad blood that ‘Endgame’ powered past ‘Pikachu’ in the end.

“It was fun to win Friday night, but as they say in golf, you play your own game and I’m thrilled with our result,” Goldstein added.

It even beat ‘Endgame’ internationally by a very slight margin with $103 million.

Ryan Reynolds voices the popular Pokemon character in the film, which notched a record of its own: Biggest video game adaptation opening. The previous record-holder was the Angelina Jolie “Tomb Raider” from 2001, which opened with $47 million, not adjusted for inflation.