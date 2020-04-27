Marvel superhero film went on to become the most successful Hollywood film of all time

It’s been one year since the Avengers assembled to storm the box office and make history, following a culmination of 10 years and 22 superheroes waging war against the forces of evil.

Their last unified stand released one year ago this week, with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ grossing more than $22.5 billion (Dh82.63 billion) globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

As fans celebrated this historic moment sharing pictures, favourite scenes and moments from the final battle with Thanos, it also comes as no surprise that the Marvel swansong also set a new pre-sales record in the UAE when it released across 200 plus screens in the country last year on account of its large loyal fan base here.

Even as social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic kept many indoors, watch parties and memories flowed on social media platforms, as viewers relived key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe enterprise. “It’s been a whole year since Avengers Endgame first released, which means it’s been a year since the late Tony Stark sacrificed his own life in order to save the lives of the other half of the world. It was one of the best films I have ever seen. Definitely worth the hype,” tweeted Simon A.

Twitter user Denise Chan wrote: “Happy anniversary of the day my heart shattered into a million pieces and probably still hasn’t fully recovered. Face with tears of joy. #AvengersEndgame #TonyStark #ironman”

Dipak Pawar simply replayed key moments from the film on his Twitter timeline, posting: “One year since, Tony Stark died. Captain America holds the hammer. Avengers last assemble. Captain Marvel single handedly destroyed the Thanos ship. One year since, #AvengersEndgame released.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, also took a trip down memory lane, posting: “Feeling nostalgic that it’s been a year since #AvengersEndgame was in theatres. Thank you all for being a part of this wild journey with us Green heart #LoveYou3000.”

For several others online, a year later, the Disney film reminds them of hope, amid the global pandemic and corresponding lockdown.

“Avengers assembled one year ago to save Earth from Thanos. Today, we have frontline responders doing the same in wake of the coronavirus. Superheroes do still exist,” tweeted Anthony Charles.