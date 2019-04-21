Starting April 24 at 3am, Dubai’s Reel Cinemas will stay open for 24 hours at multiple locations to screen the much-awaited action-adventure film ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
The star-studded film is the 22nd flick from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the most successful film franchise ever — which began with 2008’s ‘Iron Man’. It will also bring to an end the ‘Avengers’ story-line, continuing from last year’s hugely successful ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, which saw villain Thanos wipe off half the planet’s inhabitants, including a few superheroes.
Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, The Pointe, Rove Downtown and Al Ghurair will remain open for 24 hours until April 26. Ticket prices will vary according to the cinema experience.