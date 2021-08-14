Fans of ‘Atlanta’ don’t have to wait for much longer for its highly-anticipated season three. During FX’s presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Friday, FX Chariman John Landgraf announced that the latest season of Donald Glover’s hit series would debut during the first half of 2022.
“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for season three yet,” Landgraf said during his virtual Q&A session. “It’s finished shooting. It shot primarily in Europe, actually, and it’s in post-production, but it’s a lengthy post-production process. Part of the reason it’s lengthy is because they’re in production on Season 4 right now in Atlanta.”
Landgraf went on to say that all the scripts for season four have been written, and he “adores” what’s been crafted for both upcoming seasons.
“The reason I can’t lock down a date right now is that it’s being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s schedule and availability,” Landgraf said, mentioning that they’re working on post-production on season three and production on season foursimultaneously, which complicates the timeline. “I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for Season 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months.”
Beyond ‘Atlanta’, Landgraf also mapped out the slate for a number of new and returning FX originals. ‘Better Things’ season five and ‘Breeders’ season three will also premiere in the first half of next year, along with the Jeff Bridges’ ‘The Old Man’ and Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols limited series, ‘Pistol’.
Meanwhile, previously announced programmes including ‘Shogun’, ‘Great Expectations’ and ‘Class of ’09’ will start production in the autumn.