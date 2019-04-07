The new film is directed by Tim Miller and co-produced by James Cameron

Actors Linda Hamilton (L) and Arnold Schwarzenegger Image Credit: AFP

Linda Hamilton, who is returning as Sarah Connor almost 30 years later in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, says it is “a little strange.”

“I would say it’s like riding a bicycle but it’s not,” said Hamilton. “I mean I really worked hard for a year before we started shooting to just figure out what I’m like, what the character is like as a woman of a certain age and the way that she moves.

“I mean I worked on her long. I worked on just my places of deepest sorrows so that I could catch them when I needed to. And it’s really interesting to transform a woman from a young icon as I played back then, to this. It was more rewarding to play her now than it’s ever been.”

Hamilton joins Arnold Schwarzenegger as they return to their iconic roles in the new ‘Terminator’ flick directed by Tim Miller (‘Deadpool’) and co-produced by James Cameron.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ was released in 1991, almost 30 years ago. That story followed Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and her ten-year-old son as they are pursued by a new, more advanced Terminator. Hamilton says Connor returns just as fierce as she was before.